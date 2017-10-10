opinion

Kampala — Many things worked in Diamond Platinumz's favour as Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) rolled out adverts for a charity concert he was supposed to headline.

He has Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan for a girlfriend, which meant his on-and-off relationship was going to be in our faces.

Even as the artiste was jetting into the country on Friday, it was their relationship that was trending as Zari had deleted all pictures of herself with him off her social media platforms. This and other factors made the show a must-attend for people.

Then it was time for the show at Kololo Ceremonial grounds. It was meant to usher in the sixth annual Kampala City Festival that for the first time was happening for three days.

With a number of local artistes lined up, the show started at 7:30pm, but with a DJ, he would later be followed by a string of artistes like Cindy, Levixone, B2C, Winnie Nwagi, Sheebah and Geosteady.

Jemimah Sanyu was the only Ugandan artiste that showcased maximum artistry by coming with a full band to put up a spirited performance, but her shine was well stolen by Gravity Omutujju who had spent his entire time complaining about KCCA paying lots of money to a Tanzanian other than a Ugandan.

Diamond took to the stage at 10pm after being introduced by KCCA executive director, Jennifer Musisi; "We are happy that you've come to support the cause of building these schools," she said.

All clad in white, Diamond entered to a live instrumentation of his Number One song; soon he went into his slower ballads most of which came out before he had a breakthrough.

The response from the audience was expected, they looked at him as he performed, cold and neither dancing nor singing along; "We came to dance to the songs we love, not these ones we've never heard of," a fan complained.

It was clear that Diamond had an uphill task for two complete hours. This meant he had to perform his entire catalogue of songs, whether some were appreciated or not.

For close to 40 minutes or more, the Tanzanian seemed to be singing and dancing for no one but himself, with the worst transitions between songs, he would go talk to his dancers and band probably to question which song was next on the list.

Probably punishing Ugandans for refusing to master Kiswahilli, he went on to sing in the language until he finally decided to open up and interact with the audience.

He has evolved as a performer, got vocal training that he spent most of the routine showcasing his prowess in these areas than interacting with the audience or singing for them.

He later sang songs people dance to like Fire, Kidogo, Marry You, Halleluyah, Salome, I Miss You and Love Boat among others. Diamond, even with his lack of chemistry, showcased professionalism from the way he carried himself, branding, choreography and having a very tight band.

But the show ended prematurely since it was midnight and Diamond was just getting charged up.