The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has reported President Robert Mugabe and wife Grace to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, accusing them of abusing schools' staff and facilities.

ARTUZ President and Obert Masaraure told a press conference in Harare Monday that they were also contemplating taking the First Family to the courts.

"We have reported the first family to the Human Rights Commission and we will also take them to court for a legal pronouncement.

"We are hoping that we will be able to get a court interdict to stop them from using schools for rallies," he said.

Masaraure said officers from the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation were allegedly threatening rural teachers, raising fears of another spate of violence against teachers as the country heads towards elections in 2018.

He said state agents were targeting union leaders, adding that ARTUZ had launched a safe schools campaign to ensure that the security and safety of teachers was not compromised before, during and after the elections.

"Since the opening of the new term, we have received dozens of reports of political activities on schools which are ultra-vires Section 81 (h) of the Constitution.

"More critically, our leadership in provinces is being threatened by state security agents for their activities under ARTUZ."

The union boss insisted that would not be forced to "work with the government of the day", adding the Zanu PF government had made their lives hell.

"It is not taboo to talk of regime change and for us. Robert Mugabe has destroyed the economy and made teachers suffer so we are against his regime because it has been destroying the country since 1980."

Rural teachers have borne the brunt of Zanu PF political violence during past elections, with many of them being labelled as opposition activists.