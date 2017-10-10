Uganda: Cranes World Cup Dream in Tatters

Following Saturday's goalless draw with Ghana Black Stars, Uganda Cranes will only play for pride against Congo-Brazzaville in the final round of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers next month.

The Cranes are scheduled to play Congo in Brazzaville on November 6. On the same day, Egypt and Ghana will square off in a formality group E match in Accra.

From a Ugandan perspective, The Cranes have demonstrated the capacity to qualify in what has been a decent campaign. This, by far, is the best and narrowest of attempts Uganda has had at playing in the World Cup finals.

Pooled alongside two former World Cup finalists Ghana and Egypt, The Cranes were initially considered outsiders in group E. But the Cranes kicked off the campaign on a positive note, beating Congo-Brazzaville (1-0) at Namboole and earned a positive away result when they held Ghana to a goalless draw in Kumasi last year.

They followed up with a famous win (1-0) at home over Egypt last month but slipped to defeat on an identical margin away to the Pharaohs last month.

And up to last Saturday, The Cranes stayed on course of qualifying but coach Moses Basena's charges will rue the missed chances against Ghana. Farouk Miya, Emmanuel Okwi and Kizito Luwagga had glaring chances but failed to put the ball in the net when Ghana defenders expected the worst in the match.

The visitors had their would-be injury time winner controversially disallowed for offside when Richard Boakye tapped a rebounding ball into the back of the net.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah and his players reacted angrily at the referees for cancelling what they deemed a clear goal.