Mozambique: Four People Drowned in Maputo This Year

Maputo — Over the last nine months four people have drowned on beaches in Maputo.

Maputo City police commander Bernardino Rafael gave this figure on Monday at a ceremony closing a course for lifeguards. He said the drownings occurred on both sides of Maputo Bay, on Costa do Sol and Katembe beaches.

He added that over this period, lifeguards had saved 23 people from drowning - a decline from 2016, when they saved 48 people.

Not all of these people had wanted to be saved. Bernardino said that seven of the cases were attempted suicides.

“Our beaches cannot become places to solve the problems of our families through suicide”, he said. “We urge our families, our society and the churches to help the people lose to them and prevent suicide”.

11 lifeguards graduated at Monday's ceremony, as did 181 agents of the police unit that protects high ranking political figures.