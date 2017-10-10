Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has set its sights on unearthing new cricket stars from rural communities through the launch of a rural cricket development programme - Cricket Kumusha/Cricket Emakhaya.

The programme which is being carried out with the assistance of the Sport and Recreation ministry is meant "to develop the game in rural areas and provide a platform for more talented players to emerge".

Some of the country's leading cricketers Tatenda Taibu, Hamilton Masakadza and Prosper Utseya were discovered through such initiatives.

The programme kicked off in the Midlands province last week where a three-day training-of-trainers workshop was held at Kwekwe Sports Club.

"More than a dozen trainees took part in the workshop which included introductory presentations on the history of cricket, cricket equipment and basic terms.

"The participants were also taken through batting, bowling, wicket-keeping, fielding and umpiring basics," said ZC head of cricket affairs Givemore Makoni.

The workshop moves to Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West from October 14 - 16.

After Chinhoyi, they move to Mashonaland Central from October 19 - 21, Bulawayo October 26-28, Matabeleland North November 2-4, Matabeleland South November 9-11, Masvingo November 23-25, Manicaland November 30 -December 2 and Mashonaland East December 7-9.

Makoni said the importance of investing in the development of talent in previously disadvantaged areas, especially rural communities, could not be over-emphasised.

"Although we already had in place a player development pathway that sets out the journey from early introduction of the game at school level up to international cricket, it has not been easy for aspiring cricketers from previously disadvantaged communities to get opportunities to play the game," Makoni said.

"But through initiatives such as the rural cricket development programme we are now able to take cricket to rural areas and, with the Ministry of Sport and Recreation leading from the front, we are confident of success in spreading the game and unearthing talent that we believe is abundant throughout the country."

Sport and Recreation Minister Makhosini Hlongwane will officiate the official launch and certification ceremony to be held in Mberengwa, Midlands province.