Kenya: Kabras Sugar Top Seeds for Christie 7s

Defending champions Kabras Sugar have been pooled together with hosts Kenya Harlequin and Strathmore Leos for this weekend's Christie Sevens, the fifth round of the National Sevens Circuit.

According to the draws released on Monday, the three teams are in a tricky Pool A that also has invited side Mombasa RFC.

The penultimate leg of the series sees the return of Kenya Cup sides Nondescripts RFC and Kisii RFC. Nondies were relegated at the inaugural Sepetuka 7s after losing their challenge trophy quarter final match.

They will compete in Pool C that has Series champions and current leaders Menengai Cream Homeboyz, Western Bulls and Mwamba RFC.

Kisii RFC, who have been promoted to this season's Kenya Cup, have been rescued from the second division by hosts Quins after failing to gain promotion at Prinsloo and Sepetuka 7s respectively.

They will come up against Kabeberi 7s champions Impala Saracens, Nakuru RFC and Mean Machine in Pool B.

This season's surprise package Menengai Oilers headline Pool D, where they will take on Prinsloo 7s winners KCB, Sepetuka 7s division two winners Daystar Falcons as well as Kenyatta University's Blak Blad.

Fresh from winning the Sepetuka 7s, Kabras Sugar will be hoping to defend their Christie Sevens crown in what has been an otherwise unpredictable series campaign.

The Charles Cardiovillis-led side are second in the standings and victory this weekend will put them in pole position going into the final leg at the Dala Sevens on October 21-22 in Kisumu.

"We are into the business end of the season and there is no room for error, we have the momentum and we aim to do well," the tactician said. Their 26-7 win against Impala Saracens put them five points behind leaders Homeboyz.

The Sarries are in third place with 61 points with Oilers and Nakuru rounding off the top five places with 58 and 56 points respectively.

CHRISTIE SEVENS

Pool A: Kabras Sugar, SportPesa Quins, Strathmore Leos, Mombasa

Pool B: Resolution Impala Saracens, Top Fry Nakuru, Mean Machine, Resolution Kisii

Pool C: Menengai Cream Homeboyz, Western Bulls, Mwamba, Nondies

Pool D: Menengai Oilers, KCB, Blak Blad, Daystar