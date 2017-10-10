Kenya: Careen Chepchumba Was Strangled, Pathologist Testifies

Former television news anchor Louis Otieno's girlfriend, Careen Chepchumba, died from manual strangulation.

Ms Chepchumba, then a Kenya Power employee, was found murdered in her apartment five years ago and an inquest into her death is ongoing.

Chief government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor told magistrate Charles Ondieki that an autopsy shows Ms Chepchumba bled in the eyes and neck muscles due to pressure applied on her neck by her assailant.

"We formed the opinion that death was due to lack of oxygen due to manual strangulation," Dr Oduor told the inquest.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

He said Ms Chepchumba could have been sexually assaulted by the assailant.

"We took samples for further analysis but I have never seen the report," he said.

The pathologist said the samples were handed over to detectives from Kilimani police station who were investigating the murder.

Ms Chepchumba was found dead in her apartment at Santonia Court in Kilimani, Nairobi County, on February 14, 2012, a day after she told her parents she wanted to end her relationship with Mr Otieno.

Her father Hosea Kili earlier told the inquest she had gone on a borrowing spree to finance Mr Otieno's flashy lifestyle. The inquest continues.