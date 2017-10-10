Kenya: Unesco Cancels Report Launch Due to Political Heat

A United Nations agency on Monday cancelled the launch of a global report due to the current political situation in Kenya.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) cancelled the launch of the Global Education Monitoring report that was to be unveiled in Nairobi.

"While no alternative date has yet been confirmed for a national launch event, we encourage you to monitor the Kenya National Commission for Unesco's website for future updates," a message from the agency read.

ELECTION

The country has been in a prolonged politically charged environment following the cancellation of the August 8 presidential election results.

This was followed by Opposition coalition Nasa mounting pressure on the government and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to implement reforms, which will assure a credible repeat election.

The report that was set to be launched by Unesco is, for instance, key to Kenya as it underscores the Sustainable Development Goal 4 (quality education), and measures the country's progress.

REFORMS

Kenya has through the Education ministry been spearheading reforms meant to give learners a holistic education.

Although Unesco did not provide a later date for the launch, they have invited their Kenyan partners to give addresses either in Maputo or Brasilia on October 24.

"Ministerial panels and keynote addresses by representatives from Human Rights Watch, the Overseas Development Institute, the Kenyan National Union of Teachers and the Global Partnership for Education," Unesco said.

IEBC slated the repeat election on October 26, and since then, opposition supporters have been taking to the streets weekly to agitate for the reforms.

TENSION

Other bodies including the international community have cautioned leaders and supporters not to escalate the political situation.

The USA government for instance threatened to issue travel bans against leaders who fan divisiveness.

The current political mood has also seen the economy take a beating, with trade partners and manufacturers opting to await the outcome of the election.