9 October 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Anthrax Kills 109 Hippos in Bwabwata

By Lugeretzia Kooper

ABOUT 109 hippos have been killed in a suspected anthrax outbreak in western Bwabwata National Park in a week.

Parks deputy director of the north-east regions, Apollinaris Kannyinga, confirmed the deaths to The Namibian yesterday, saying the hippos have died from Sunday last week.

"We first noticed the deaths of 10 hippos last week Sunday, but the number increased during the week.

"As we speak, the number of deaths is 109. We suspect an anthrax outbreak, but our veterinary team is still to confirm that," he said.

Kannyinga also said such outbreaks were frequent.

"We even saw the one in Tanzania, so as much as the numbers seem to be high, the hippo population usually recovers," he said.

He also said they are currently monitoring the situation, and that the dead hippos are yet to be disposed of.

"The other mortalities are dispersed over the river, and the crocodiles and vultures are feeding on them," he said, adding that this is a natural phenomenon caused by the low waters in the Kavango River.

"We will just sensitise the community not to try and get the meat of these dead hippos for consumption," he said.

The hippo population in Namibia was estimated at 1 300 before the latest deaths.

