The country is losing over $400 million every year to road accident-inspired costs and this requires all concerned stakeholders to work together in finding ways of reducing road carnage, Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Cde Mandi Chimene has said. Cde Chimene made these shocking revelations at Nyazura Growth Point last week, during a Road Traffic Gala organised by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ). The gala was meant to educate motorists and members of the public on road safety.

"This occasion takes place in line with the Government's commitment and unwavering support for the national goal of reducing road carnage in our country by 50 percent by 2020. May I hasten to say that, the attainment of this goal requires that as a nation we acknowledge that road safety is everyone's responsibility. It is a concern to all of us because in Zimbabwe there are 28 deaths per every 10 000 registered vehicles, there is a traffic collision every 15 minutes with an average of 45 people being injured per day and an average of five people being killed daily too.

"Friday and Saturdays nights and festive seasons are the worst times. Roads accidents cost the country over $400 million annually. This gala comes at a time when many lives are being lost, not only in Makoni South, but in Manicaland as a province and the whole nation at large. The nation cannot afford to continue losing lives due to road carnage, which accounts for approximately 2000 people yearly. Many are getting injured and some even have to endure lifetime disability due to these accidents," said Cde Chimene.

She also urged farmers and villagers to desist from letting their livestock roam in roads, as this has caused many fatal accidents before issuing a stern warning to all communities against stealing fences along roads.

"As communities, we have to desist from this rampant practice of leaving our livestock unattended, especially in the period soon after harvesting to the planting season. All livestock have to be kraaled at night to prevent loss of lives and livestock as this has far reaching ripple effects," commented Cde Chimene.

TSCZ operations director Mr Proctor Utete said his organisation was doing its best to educate the nation on road safety and there were positive outcomes on the ground.

"We are carrying out a number of road safety campaigns nationwide and the response is very encouraging. It is our mandate to make sure that motorists and pedestrians are safe on our roads, whether on major highways or gravel roads," said Mr Utete.