Kenya: We Are Ready for New System, Say Publishers

Publishers have expressed confidence that they will beat the deadline for submission of manuscripts for books required for the new curriculum set to be rolled out in January next year.

Publishers met on Monday at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) to discuss guidelines for submission, evaluation and approval of new educational materials.

NEW BOOKS

The adjustments to the current books to capture the emerging societal needs for learners are important for the country's education sector to remain competitive, according to the Kenya Publishers Association (KPA).

"As publishers, we have a moral obligation to ensure that learning materials are available in schools.

"By January, we will have the new books because when change comes, all stakeholders must be prepared to embrace it," KPA chairman Lawrence Njagi said.

TALENT

The publishers were being briefed on the requirements for the education resources required for the new curriculum that will be used for early year education -- nursery and classes One to Three.

The number of subjects under the 2-6-3-3 education system, which will replace the widely criticised 8-4-4 one, will be reduced to create room for identification and nurturing of talents, besides academic capabilities.

Mr Njagi said the association is prepared to work with the Education ministry to have the best curriculum model, and to improve the distribution channels for the learning materials across schools in the country.

SUBJECTS

Publishers are expected to submit manuscripts for the books to KICD by November 3 for approval.

Only a maximum of six books per subject, from publishers who meet the requirements, will be approved for the curriculum, according to the guidelines.

"Every learner must have sufficient access to learning materials.

"The government is giving out money for books, but it has come to our attention that some schools are not buying books for their learners," Ms Susan Njau, deputy director of Quality Assurance in the ministry, said.