The opposition MDC-T party has challenged government to ensure the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is fully capacitated to register every eligible Zimbabwean for next year's elections.

According to the party, anything less amounts to betrayal of the purpose of the liberation struggle which supposedly brought political rights to the country's citizens.

MDC-T national spokesperson Obert Gutu said the ruling party Zanu PF should desist from its historic fraud of winning elections through systematic rigging.

"By the time that the mobile BVR (Biometric Voter Registration) exercise comes to a halt in January 2018, no single eligible Zimbabwean should be left out in the registration process," said Gutu in a statement on Monday.

"Thus, we shouldn't betray these gallant and selfless heroes and heroines by deliberately disenfranchising eligible Zimbabweans."

ZEC has since launched the BVR process meant to create a new voters' roll that will replace the contentious 'Mudede roll' which opposition parties have dismissed as fraught with ghost voters.

Gutu said the electoral body, working with the Registrar General, must work on modalities to allow aliens the dignity to register as voters.

"We have millions of second, third and even fourth generation Zimbabweans of all races and ethnic background," he said.

"These people consider Zimbabwe to be their permanent home and it is actually degrading and insulting to continue to refer to these people as aliens. The word 'alien' smacks of discrimination and segregation."

Zimbabwe hosts thousands of people with ties to Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique, Tanzania, Namibia, Botswana, United Kingdom, France, Portugal, Italy and Germany but were born in this country.

ZEC has explained that those affected must regularise their identity cards by renouncing their citizenship with those countries before they can register to vote.

The 'aliens' group has in the past complained about costs associated with the process.

"This word 'alien' should actually be immediately removed from our vocabulary if we are to foster a united and patriotic Republic of Zimbabwe in which there is no discrimination on the grounds of race, colour, creed, ethnicity and religion," Gutu insisted.