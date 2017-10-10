Somalia: Somali National Arrested Hyderabad for Burglary

Hyderabad Police has arrested a Somalian National for committing house burglary in the city.

The accused foreign national identified Mohammed Wali Ali Mohammed recently entered into the house in Tolichowki area and committed a theft of net cash of Rs. 33,00,000 (Thirty-Three Lakhs), one Dell Laptop and two Samsung tablets.

After receiving the complaint from the victim's police started investigating the case. The accused was tracked down with the help of CCTV footage. Mohammed Wali Ali Mohammed (27) is a student of BBA final year in Nizam college.

The accused came to India in 2014 on student VISA and has confessed his crime. He confessed that he needed the money for alcohol and buying marijuana. He said that the amount he received from his mother in Somalia was not enough to meet the extra expenses.

The accused was earlier arrested by Prohibition and Excise Department for selling drugs and was sent to jail. He was released on bail in August this year. He then resorted to theft and burglary to procure the money.

The Hyderabad police had arrested him in August after 10 kgs of marijuana from his possession. A case was registered under the Narcotics Act and he was sent to judicial custody, but later released on bail in August.

He also said that he needed money to pay the legal process of getting his passport back.

The investigation has revealed that Mohammad spent the money he stole lavishly by organizing parties with friends. He also bought a Royal Enfield motorcycle, recently launched I-Phone 8 mobile and branded clothes with the money.

Police has recovered over 27 Lakh from him and has sent accused Mohammad to jail.