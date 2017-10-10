9 October 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Eto'o, Children's Health Advocate

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fred Vubem Toh

The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador was guest of honour at the launching of a vaccination campaign in Douala on Friday.

Samuel Eto'o Fils, on Friday October 6th at the Bonassama District hospital in Douala, lend his aura as a crowd puller by presiding over the launching of a vaccination campaign for children. His presence caused a traffic jam around the Bonassama junction as everyone wanted to see the ace former striker of the Indomitable Lions, curious to know what had brought him to the hospital. The polio and BCG vaccines were administered to some 30 children on the spot to launch the campaign that targets a 100 per cent success. The campaign is carried out by UNICEF in collaboration with the 'Programme Elargi de Vaccination'. Eto'o Fils sensitised the women on the need for vaccination so as to ensure good health for their children. The chief of the Bonassama District hospital took advantage of the ceremony to present some of the difficulties they face such as aging equipment, lack of trained personnel and vehicles. In a press conference after the event at the Star Land hotel in Douala, Eto'o made an advocacy for children saying children's health should be our collective concern and that little gestures save life. Eto'o who has been UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for 17 years says now that he is drifting towards the end of his career, he has more time to devote to the children and was willing to work with anyone in this regard. He announced that he will construct a hospital in Ngambetika so as to take healthcare nearer to the people and awarded an on-the-spot scholarship to some 20 abandoned children. The UNICEF representative announced a project to grant internet to school code-named, "Connect My School" and the distribution of some 100 balls to children in the East and Northern Regions.

Cameroon

Troops Deploy Heavily Along Border

Cameroon's military said that it had stopped hundreds of Nigerian fighters attempting to enter its territory to join… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.