Cameroon: Eto'o, Children's Health Advocate

The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador was guest of honour at the launching of a vaccination campaign in Douala on Friday.

Samuel Eto'o Fils, on Friday October 6th at the Bonassama District hospital in Douala, lend his aura as a crowd puller by presiding over the launching of a vaccination campaign for children. His presence caused a traffic jam around the Bonassama junction as everyone wanted to see the ace former striker of the Indomitable Lions, curious to know what had brought him to the hospital. The polio and BCG vaccines were administered to some 30 children on the spot to launch the campaign that targets a 100 per cent success. The campaign is carried out by UNICEF in collaboration with the 'Programme Elargi de Vaccination'. Eto'o Fils sensitised the women on the need for vaccination so as to ensure good health for their children. The chief of the Bonassama District hospital took advantage of the ceremony to present some of the difficulties they face such as aging equipment, lack of trained personnel and vehicles. In a press conference after the event at the Star Land hotel in Douala, Eto'o made an advocacy for children saying children's health should be our collective concern and that little gestures save life. Eto'o who has been UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for 17 years says now that he is drifting towards the end of his career, he has more time to devote to the children and was willing to work with anyone in this regard. He announced that he will construct a hospital in Ngambetika so as to take healthcare nearer to the people and awarded an on-the-spot scholarship to some 20 abandoned children. The UNICEF representative announced a project to grant internet to school code-named, "Connect My School" and the distribution of some 100 balls to children in the East and Northern Regions.