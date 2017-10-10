Somalia: Al Shabaab Claims Killing 7 Puntland Soldiers in Bosaso Attack

Al Shabaab has claimed it killed at least seven Puntland soldiers after an overnight daring attack on a security checkpoint at the main entrance of the coastal city of Bosaso.

Sheikh Abdulaziz Abu Musab, al-Shabaab's military operation spokesman, said its fighters killed seven soldiers and wounded 11 others.

"We captured the Bosaso checkpoint and left this morning. We also ambushed a police reinforcement," he said.

Puntland is also home to a splinter group of al-Shabaab that has sworn allegiance to Islamic State. Security sources say a small contingent of foreign fighters is based