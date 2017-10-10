9 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al Shabaab Claims Killing 7 Puntland Soldiers in Bosaso Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

Al Shabaab has claimed it killed at least seven Puntland soldiers after an overnight daring attack on a security checkpoint at the main entrance of the coastal city of Bosaso.

Sheikh Abdulaziz Abu Musab, al-Shabaab's military operation spokesman, said its fighters killed seven soldiers and wounded 11 others.

"We captured the Bosaso checkpoint and left this morning. We also ambushed a police reinforcement," he said.

Puntland is also home to a splinter group of al-Shabaab that has sworn allegiance to Islamic State. Security sources say a small contingent of foreign fighters is based

Somalia

Forces Shoot and Kill Iranian Sailor in Indian Ocean

Somali regional officials say the Iranian captain of a fishing boat was killed and another sailor was injured after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.