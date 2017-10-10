9 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Central Africa: Deputy Chief of Staff Leads Sudan Delegation to Great Lakes Countries' Chiefs of Staff Meetings

Khartoum — Sudan is taking part in the meetings of the chiefs of staff of the Great Lakes Region countries which started in Congo Brazzaville on Monday, with a delegation to be headed by Lt Gen Yahia Mohamed Khair, Deputy Chie of joint staffs

The meetings will discuss reports to be submitted by member states on security issues top of which the situation in Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan.

It is also expected that State Minister for Defense Lt Gen Ali Mohamed Salim, is to join the delegation to head the Sudan delegation in the other meeting of the ministers of defense in the same grouping.

The meetings are due to continue up to the 13th of current October, to be followed by the summit meeting of the member states, set for the 19th of this month.

