Tanzania: Don't Sell Your Agro-Produce, Official Appeals to Farmers

Simiyu — Farmers have been advised not to sell their produce as this would put them at risk of going without food.

The advice was given on Sunday by Dr Kessam Maswaga, an agriculture officer in Itilima District in Simiyu Region. He explained that the current weather was unpredictable and, therefore, there was a need for farmers to continue holding on to their produce as stock for the future.

"We have been expecting rains since August, this year, but it has not prevailed. This is a challenge which needs proper strategies," he said.