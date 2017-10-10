Gambia: Deportees Should Form Organisations

As thousands of young Gambians face deportation, States and International organisations are beginning to respond to the demand for them to get seed money to carry out income generating ventures. The sum that is officially announced, amounted to 14.9 Million Euros or 800 Million Dalasi.

It is important for the young people not to sit back and blame others tomorrow for misrepresenting them. This is their opportunity to get organised and monitor what is being done on their behalf.

The registration of an organisation is the first step towards taking their destiny into their own hands.