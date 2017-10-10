Tanzania: TFF On Move to Uplift Arenas

TFF Media and Communication Officer, Alfred Lucas

ON October 20th this year, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and the owner of majority sports arena, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), are heading for meeting in Dodoma to see how to upgrade the standard of the stadiums found countrywide.

This was confirmed yesterday to the 'Daily News' by the federation's Media and Communications Officer, Alfred Lucas who said the meeting's sole aim is discuss how the two parties can collaborate in upgrading the status of numerous playing grounds used for the Mainland Premier League matches and others at the national and regional levels.

"We want to discuss how we can together improve the status of the playing fields that TFF and Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) use to stage the Premier League, First Division (FDL) and Second Division leagues matches, he said adding that the move seeks to transform them into internationally recognized standards," Lucas said.

Adding, Lucas said CCM has already shown interest to support the move such that today, its special team of officials will begin inspection tour of various playing fields around the nation so that by October 20, this year, they should have their own report to be presented during the meeting.

The country has a good number of stadiums, most of them being owned by the ruling part CCM.

The grounds have been most often used to host competitive local and international matches. Among the notable ones include CCM Kirumba stadium in Mwanza which is the second largest after the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam and can accommodate up to 35,000 spectators.

On March 29th, 2015, CCM Kirumba hosted a friendly international match between Tanzania and Malawi which ended in a 1-1 draw and has been home to Mbao FC, Pamba and Toto Africa which have featured in the topflight league.

CCM also owns, Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya which was constructed in 1984 with the capacity of 10,000 .

It is a home ground to Mbeya City and Tanzania Prisons, both playing in the premier league. It once hosted a friendly tie between Taifa Stars and Malawi which also ended 1-1 after normal period of play.

Sokoine Stadium was originally known as Mapinduzi Stadium, it was re-named Sokoine Memorial Stadium in 1984 after the death of Edward Sokoine, the then Prime Minister of Tanzania.

Likewise, Maji Maji Stadium in Songea is also the property of CCM and has the capacity of accommodating 10,000 fans. At the moment, the stadium is used as the home ground of Maji Maji FC which trade in the Mainland premier league.

In Iringa, the newly promoted Lipuli FC rely on Samora Machel Stadium while in Tabora there is Ally Hassan Mwinyi, which is also among the biggest sports arena owned by CCM.