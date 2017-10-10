South Africa: Police Vehicle Recovered Following Murder of Senior Limpopo Cop

Police have recovered a police vehicle that was stolen on Sunday night after a senior policeman was shot dead outside his home in Vuwani, Thohoyandou, by unknown suspects, police said on Monday.

Another policeman, 32, was shot and injured by the same gunmen while responding to the incident, and is still recuperating in hospital, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

The murder and robbery of Lieutenant Colonel Phineas Marubini Mamatsiari, 55 - who was attached to the Thohoyandou Vehicle Identification and Safeguarding (VIS) unit - occurred around 20:45 as he arrived at home, said Ngoepe.

"The hijacked police vehicle and a firearm were recovered by the investigating team in bushes along the Phudamaria Road," he said.

Ngoepe said while the police were hunting for the gunmen, reports had been received that the same suspects had attacked and robbed four security guards - from the Mpheni, Watervaal and Mbhokota clinics, and Bungeni Health Centre - of their pistols.

Ngoepe said the police's preliminary investigations had revealed that the suspects were injured during the shootout with police, around 00:45, after they were spotted next to the University of Venda.

After being spotted, "They were immediately pursued and a motor vehicle chase ensued.

During the chase, there was crossfire between police and the suspects. One policeman attached to the Public Order Police was shot and seriously injured," he said.

Police were investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and carjacking.

Ngoepe urged anyone who spots people with gunshot wounds in any health facility in the province or other provinces to contact Captain Wilson Mashamaite on 0716759928 or their nearest police station.

Source: News24