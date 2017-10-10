South Africa: Sinoxolo Mafevuka Rape, Murder Case Back in Court

The two cousins accused of raping and killing 19-year-old Sinoxolo Mafevuka in Khayelitsha, are expected to appear in the High Court in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Mafevuka was found dead in a communal toilet in SST 2 Block, Town Two, in Khayelitsha on March 2, 2016.

She was naked and her clothes had been stuffed in the toilet cistern.

The cousins, Xolisa and Athabile Mafilika, have pleaded not guilty to committing the crimes.

At previous court appearances, detective sergeant Bradley Davids, stationed at Harare police station, dismissed in his testimony claims that the cousins were assaulted or manhandled after being taken in for questioning.

Davids said at the time the men were nervous and were handcuffed with their hands behind their backs.

"There was no other physical contact between the investigator and the accused or myself and the accused. They were not injured in any way."

Defence attorney for Athabile, Advocate Shaid Bruinders, argued that his client's handcuffs were too tight.

Davids said he did not hear any screaming or complaints about the handcuffs in his presence.

Bruinders also argued that a constable put a plastic bag over Athabile's face.

Davids denied this, but said he could not know what had happened in his absence.

