South Africa: Krotoa Bags Ninth International Award

Krotoa has won its 9th International Award at the Montreal International Black Film Festival in Canada by scooping the award for Best Narrative Feature.

The 13th Montreal International Black Film Festival ran from 17 September to 1 October 2017 and announced its prize winners at the Festival's closing ceremonies on Sunday, 1 October. Winners were selected by a professional jury.

Other films in the running were Carpinteros , by José Maria Cabral (République Dominicaine); Kalushi - The Story of Solomon Mahlangu, by Mandla Dube; Dabka , by Bryan Buckley.

The film's director, Roberta Durrant has commented on the award, "We can't be more honoured that this important story about an extraordinary woman in our history has received this award."

Krotoa has also been selected as the gala night opening film at the Toronto South Africa International Film Festival which will be held on 14 and 15 October in Toronto, Canada. The writer, Kaye Ann Williams and Crystal-Donna Roberts (Krotoa) are looking forward to Skyping in from SA to answer the Q&A after the screening.

The film has recently been picked up by Shoreline Entertainment in California, USA for international distribution throughout the globe.

The seven-week cinema run is finished in South Africa with the rental release scheduled for 27 November. The DVD will be available in stores and online from 1 December.

