10 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Paramedics Robbed in Johannesburg While Helping Patient

Two paramedics were robbed at gunpoint in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning, the City of Johannesburg EMS said.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the paramedics had just picked up a patient in Second Street at around 02:00, and had started driving when two armed men confronted them and forced them to stop.

"They took their wallets and cellphones," said Mulaudzi.

The paramedics and the patient were not physically injured, but are very traumatised, he said.

A similar incident occurred in Cosmos City, west of Johannesburg, in September, and emergency services staff are frightened.

"I can safely confirm that that all 1 500 EMS staff, including fire fighters and paramedics, are very much traumatised. It affects them. You can imagine: They must report for duty tonight and they wonder if they will be attacked," said Mulaudzi.

"I am on my knees urging our residents to protect us."

If they are not able to work safely, they might have to review where their services go, and possibly create no-go zones.

Western Cape paramedics no longer enter certain suburbs in the City of Cape Town without a police escort as a result of attacks on them. Some have been attacked more than once.

But even the police escort has not deterred robbers.

In August, a police officer was shot and wounded while escorting an ambulance in Gugulethu. A suspected robber was also killed when police countered that attack.

Last Wednesday, October 4, a man was sentenced to 12 years for robbing a paramedic in Khayelitsha in December.

