South Africa: Minister to Check Progress On Western Cape N1 Upgrade

Transport Minister Joe Maswangayi is in the Western Cape to monitor progress on the project to upgrade a crucial stretch of the N1 between Plattekloof Road and Old Oak Interchange.

The R487-million project is expected to improve traffic flow on one of Cape Town's busiest roads. The addition of a third lane in both directions will significantly congestion. Approximately 120 000 vehicles travel along this stretch of road during the morning inbound and afternoon outbound peaks.

According to the Department of Transport, a number of short-term job and skills development opportunities will be created. To date, R9.7 million has been spent on targeted labour, while 12 500 days of work have been created for people from Cape Town. The project is being implemented in phases, which include new auxiliary lanes, extension of the existing concrete median barrier, intersection improvements along the affected stretch, demolition and reconstruction of the Old Oak West Bridge, and repairs to other bridges.

This project is expected to be completed in April 2019.

During his site inspection, Minister Maswanganyi was accompanied by the Western Cape Member of the Executive Council (MEC) responsible for Transport and Public Works, Donald Grant.

Windmere Rail Network Control Centre

In addition, to monitoring progress on the N1, the Minister and MEC will do another site visit at the Windmere Rail Network Control Centre.

Once complete, the Windemere Rail Network Control Centre will help to deal with poor levels of train reliability and predictability.

Railway infrastructure and technology that has reached the end of its design lifespan will also be addressed. The control centre will help to bring down the high cost of maintenance, contributing to an efficient transport system that is able to support the region's economic activity. It will also broaden access to socio-economic opportunities for society by improving train services.

The Minister's visit forms part of Transport Month activities, which is observed under the theme 'Together we move South Africa Forward'.

October Transport Month was endorsed by Cabinet and inaugurated in 2005 to raise awareness on the important role of transport in the economy and to encourage participation from civil society and business. During this month, the provision of a safe and more affordable, accessible and reliable transport system in the country is highlighted.