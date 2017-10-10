South Africa: Prisoner Shot Dead Trying to Escape At Mthatha Court

An awaiting-trial prisoner was shot dead by a police officer while trying to escape from the Eastern Cape High Court in Mthatha on Monday afternoon.

Another officer on the scene was stabbed multiple times.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mzukisi Fatyela, said the 32-year-old prisoner had been part of a group of seven men who were appearing in court on charges relating to a murder in 2010.

He said the group had appeared in the afternoon and after the case had been remanded to the following day, the men were escorted back to the police vehicle to be transported back to Wellington prison in Mthatha.

"While the detainees were being escorted, one of the prisoners attacked a police officer and started to stab him several times on his upper body," said Fatyela.

Fatyela said the prisoner then advanced on a second police officer, while wielding the same knife.

"This member fired warning shots in vain and eventually a shot was fired at the attacker, which killed him," he said.

Fatyela said the first officer had been rushed to hospital with stab wounds and was said to be in a stable condition.

IPID was informed and attended the scene.

Source: News24