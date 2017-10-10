10 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Concussion Sidelines Bulls' Beyers

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Blue Bulls returned from their emphatic Currie Cup win in Bloemfontein with one injury concern.

Utility back Ulrich Beyers sustained concussion late in the 64-36 win over the Free State Cheetahs and did not pass a head injury assessment (HIA) test on Monday.

He is therefore unlikely to be available for Friday's crucial clash against the Pumas at Loftus Versfeld.

Meanwhile, flanker Jannes Kirsten will be monitored throughout the week and a call on his availability will be made in due course.

Lock Eli Snyman , flank Roelof Smit and winger Travis Ismaiel have recovered from injuries and will be available for selection.

The Bulls are currently fifth on the log standings but a bonus point win could still see them sneak into the semi-finals.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Malawian High Court Narrows Scope of HIV Criminalisation Laws

On 19 January 2017, the High Court of Malawi in Zomba handed down a judgment with huge implications for HIV-positive… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.