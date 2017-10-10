South Africa: Concussion Sidelines Bulls' Beyers

The Blue Bulls returned from their emphatic Currie Cup win in Bloemfontein with one injury concern.

Utility back Ulrich Beyers sustained concussion late in the 64-36 win over the Free State Cheetahs and did not pass a head injury assessment (HIA) test on Monday.

He is therefore unlikely to be available for Friday's crucial clash against the Pumas at Loftus Versfeld.

Meanwhile, flanker Jannes Kirsten will be monitored throughout the week and a call on his availability will be made in due course.

Lock Eli Snyman , flank Roelof Smit and winger Travis Ismaiel have recovered from injuries and will be available for selection.

The Bulls are currently fifth on the log standings but a bonus point win could still see them sneak into the semi-finals.

Source: Sport24