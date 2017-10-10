A sex worker yesterday appeared at the Chitungwiza Magistrates Courts facing allegations of stealing $300 from her client after a one night stand, which she had priced at $250. It is alleged that Tanyaradzwa Tatenda Chihuri (24) managed to obtain Thomas Kahiya's pin number and transferred $200 via EcoCash, and then took $103 in cash from his pockets while he was asleep.

Chihuri denied theft charges when she appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Yeukai Chigodora. She was remanded in custody to today. Prosecutor Mr Farayi Katonha alleged that on September 28 this year, Kahiya was enjoying beer with Chihuri at Zengeza 3 Shopping Centre. The two agreed to go to a house belonging to Chihuri's friend to spend the night together. It is alleged that during the night, Chihuri took Kahiya's phone while he was fast asleep and transferred $200 from his EcoCash account to an EcoCash account in the name of Shingai Chiguma. She also took cash amounting to $103 from his pocket.

Kahiya discovered the EcoCash transaction and that his cash was missing the following morning and confronted Chihuri who denied taking or transferring any money. He then contacted EcoCash Customer Care Centre where he was told that the accused person had already withdrawn $50 from the money. The remaining $150 was then blocked before Chihuri could use it.

The matter was then reported to the police. In her defence, Chihuri said Kahiya transferred the money himself according to the deal they had made prior to the intimate session where she had charged him $250 for unprotected sex for the night. She said he then personally paid $200 via EcoCash.