South Africa: Disciplinary Committee Recommends Dismissal for Parliament Security Head

Zelda Holtzman was suspended in 2015, a short while after she raised questions about misuse of state vehicles

The disciplinary committee in the case of Parliament's suspended head of Protection Services, Zelda Holtzman, has recommended dismissal on two of the three charges for which the committee found her guilty in 2016.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said in a statement Parliament will "consider the recommendations of the independent disciplinary inquiry chairperson and take a decision". He did not state when.

Holtzman said she will comment as soon as Parliament takes its decision.

She was suspended in July 2015 which means she has effectively been on suspension for more than half her time as a Parliament employee. Some of the more recent delays in her case were caused when a briefcase with her dossier of evidence disappeared from her lawyer's office.

Holtzman's suspension followed within a month after she raised questions about secretary of Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana allegedly unlawfully using official vehicles and blue lights, as well as instructing members of protection services to drive him and his family around. No reference is made of this in the recommendations on sanctions.

The fallout also followed Holtzman's questioning of Parliament's plans to incorporate officers employed by the South African Police Service (SAPS) into Parliament's protection services - an issue which later proved to be very controversial in terms of the process followed and its budget implications.

Despite the disciplinary committee's recommendations, the issues raised in her case are still part of an ongoing investigation into Mgidlana, who himself has been put on special leave pending the outcome.

Chair of the disciplinary committee Takalani Madima recommended Holtzman be dismissed for her failure to develop a business plan for her unit and for not responding to instructions of a superior, the deputy secretary of Parliament. He labelled it gross insubordination. Holtzman in her closing arguments maintained that the information sought (regarding staff complaints over Mgidlana's unlawful use of blue lights) was already provided in a memorandum submitted to her superiors. Madima also found that Holtzman should be given a final written warning for "failing to address divisions among staff in protection services".

Parliament's witness, deputy secretary Baby Tyawa, argued in aggravation of sanction that the trust relationship between employer and employee will be difficult to restore.

In argument for mitigating the sanction, Holtzman called two witnesses who testified about the impact of her absence on the functioning of the Parliament Protection Services. According to the witnesses Holtzman's absence "resulted in instability in the unit". Since her suspension there have been no meetings held in the unit under the acting head and her dismissal will only make things worse. One witness said that "if Holtzman had not been suspended, there would have been some unity in the unit" and "The protection service is more exposed now than when Holtzman was in charge."

Madima in his finding raised concern over the fact that Holtzman has been under suspension for more than half her employed time at Parliament. He also questioned the claims by Holtzman's two witnesses. "I have not been told that things have fallen apart," he said. In Holtzman's absence a couple of robberies were reported in certain offices in Parliament and the issue of the so-called white shirts (SAPS members recruited for the Parliamentary Protective Service) came to a head.

In response to the Disciplinary Committee's recommendation, Advocate Rod Solomons on behalf of the South Africa First Forum wrote: "We have been watching how those who steal from the state and engage in corrupt actions escape from being held fully accountable for their actions without even a slap on the wrist. On the other hand we have also noticed how a small group of committed senior civil servants, especially in the security and intelligence sectors are hounded out of their positions, based on flimsy grounds. In many cases these are officials who have stood up to corruption; incompetence; nepotism and nefarious activities of their bosses or colleagues."

Solomons further wrote: "We saw the grounds upon which Holtzman is to be dismissed and we just shake our heads in disbelief when we notice how light they are. There is not one that relates to corruption, maladministration or incompetence."