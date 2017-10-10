Nigeria: Make Heart Healthy Choices At All Times, Nigerians Told

Photo: Daily Nation

Cardiovascular diseases is a general term for conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels, usually associated with a build-up of fatty deposits in the arteries (atherosclerosis) and an increased risk of blood clots.

... As Grays Centre offers free Heart Checks

To mark this year's World Heart Day, cardiology expert has urged Nigerians to make healthy choices wherever they live, work or play even as the Grays Cardiology Center, a part of Reddington Hospital Group, weekend offered free heart check, ECG, Blood Pressure Check, Blood Sugar and Eye Check to Nigerians.

In lecture entitled: "Effects of Blood Pressure on Body Organs", Associate Professor of Cardiology & Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, at the centre, Dr, Moe Soe Aung said the body needs adequate care to function maximally, noting that healthy choices such as; increased physical activity, healthy eating, regular medical check for cardiovascular indices e.g, blood pressure, BMI, blood cholesterol etc are necessary for remaining in stable and healthy conditions.

He however warned that bad health choices such as over eating, lack of exercise, unhealthy diets, high blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose level are all factors which can trigger heart diseases and threaten our lives and those of loved ones.

He said that the need to constantly screen for diseases is because hypertension and many cardiovascular diseases are silent and often with no symptoms which results in life threatening complications such as heart failure, heart attack, stroke, aneurysm, peripheral artery disease. He stated that early diagnosis and detection allows for prompt treatment and intervention before complication.

In her remark, Facility Manager, The Grays Cardiology Centre, Mrs. Bisola Audiferen said that the Centre is joining thousands of health responsible institutions globally to celebrate the World Heart Day, hence the free facilities made available by The Gray Cardiology Centre to the public.

Noting that the global heart day is the biggest platform worldwide to campaign against cardiovascular disease, she enjoined Nigerians especially participants at the event to take advantage of the knowledge gained from the workshop and free medical screenings to maintain healthy living.

Nigerians in their hundreds, who visited the Grays Cardiology Centre, were attended screened free of charge in line with the theme of this year's event tagged: "Creating Heart-Healthy Environment."

Other activities lined up for the day included facility tour of the state-of-the art facility and technology available in the centre for diagnosis and treatment of various cardiac conditions.