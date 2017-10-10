South Africa: Bungling South African Soccer Referees Suspended

On 19 January 2017, the High Court of Malawi in Zomba handed down a judgment with huge implications for HIV-positive… Read more »

Johannesburg — THE South African Football Association (SAFA) has suspended two match officials in the wake of poor officiating during the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) season. Referee Cedrick Muvhali and his assistant, Patrick Jafta, have been suspended from handling any game until the end of the year after controversial decisions in the match between Cape Town City and Polokwane City on September 22 at the Cape Town Stadium. As a result, the match fee which the two were supposed to have been paid is forfeited. Their monthly stipend for the same period of October to December has also been forfeited. On resumption of their official duties, the two will officiate in National First Division (NFD) matches and a Senior Match Commissioner will be assigned to all of their matches to monitor them for at least four weeks. SAFA Senior Referees Manager, Ian McLeod, said the punishment was warranted considering the negative publicity the scenario had hogged as a result of the two's poor performance. "This type of performance must not re-occur at any level in the future," warned McLeod. SAFA said both officials had accepted the outcome. "We needed to act swiftly and decisively in order to send a strong message to all match officials that such below par performances are unacceptable and measures will be taken against match officials who perform poorly," said SAFA chair of the Technical Committee, Natasha Tsichlas. - CAJ News

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.