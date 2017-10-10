Sudan: Ghandour Receives Written Message From Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, has received a written message from the Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

This came when Prof. Ghandour received Monday in his office the Ambassador of Kuwait to Sudan, Bassam Mohamed Al-Ganbadi.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador has conveyed to the Foreign Minister the greetings of the government and people to Sudan on the occasion of the lifting of the American sanctions.

Prof. Ghandour has expressed the thanks of Sudan to the State of Kuwait for its great support to the country, especially with regard to the lifting of the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

The meeting has discussed progress of the bilateral relations between Sudan and Kuwait and the ongoing preparations for the meetings of the joint Sudanese - Kuwaiti ministerial committee, scheduled for next November in Khartoum.