9 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

East Africa: Ghandour Receives Italian Envoy for the Horn of Africa Region

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, received in his office Monday the visiting envoy for the Horn of Africa Region and discussed means of strengthening the coordination between Sudan and Italy on issues of the Horn of Africa and South Sudan.

The minister has affirmed Sudan concern with the issue of peace in South Sudan and reviewed the efforts being exerted by Sudan government, within the IGAD framework, for reconciling between the disputing parties in South Sudan.

The Italian envoy has appreciated the stances of Sudan regarding the dispute in South Sudan and its hosting to refugees from South Sudan.

He also underscored the important role of Sudan for realizing stability in the Horn of Africa region.

