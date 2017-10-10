9 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Gum Arabic Expert - Following Lifting of Sanctions Gum Arabic Will Strongly Invade World

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Gum Arabic expert, Abdul-Moniem Mohamed asserted that the Sudanese gum Arabic has greatly suffered from the unilateral sanctions and smuggling, where the gum Arabic passes through a number of countries and then the brand badges reversed in fear from the sanctions despite that it was exempted from sanctions by the USA.

He added that actually the exports of the Sudanese gum Arabic will increase to reach high rates and smuggling would stop, expecting great openness in the exports of all the Sudanese forest products.

He noted that the Sudanese companies working in the sector of natural gums are preparing to launch work after the resolve of the problem of financial transfers, indicating that the revocation of sanction has immediately affected positively the commodity of gum Arabic specially after being approved as natural "Probiotics" , live bacteria and yeasts that are good for health, especially digestive system, which has increased the protective and nutritious value of the Hashab tree, contrary to antibiotics, and in some European countries are used as a treatment for many diseases.

He called on the Sudanese companies to get prepared for setting new strategies to deal with the coming stage by improving the gum Arabic products, appealing to the government to facilitate exportation of forests products.

Sudan

SCOVA Discusses Civil Society Contribution to Firearms Collection Campaign

Sudan Council for Voluntary Agencies (SCOVA) held deliberatory meeting with participation of a number of organizations… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.