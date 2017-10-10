Sudan: Al-Basher Meets Chief Justice

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher was briefed on the efforts being exerted by the Judiciary to promote the performance and the infrastructure in the courts' complexes and the judiciary bodies in the states.

This came when the President received, Monday the Chief Justice, Maulana, Haider Ahmed Dafalla who thanked President Al-Basher on his response to the recommendation of the National Commission for the Judiciary Service concerning the improvement of living condition of the judges.

The Information Officer and the Judiciary Official Spokesman, Judge, Hafez Al-Tayeb said in press statements that the Chief Justice has congratulated President Al-Basher on the success of the Sudanese diplomacy in revoking the US sanctions imposed on Sudan.