Sudan: Al-Bashir Awards Nelein Order to Ethiopian Ambassador

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has awarded the Nelein Order, First Class, to the Ethiopian Ambassador to Khartoum, Abadi Zimo, on the occasion of the expiry of his term of office in the country and in recognition of the efforts he exerted to strengthen the Sudanese - Ethiopian relations.

This came when the President received Monday at the Republican Palace the Ethiopian diplomat, who stated in a press statement that he spent six years as an ambassador of his country to Sudan during which he cooperated and coordinated with all the government the concerned institutions.

He underlined that he has focused during his assignment to Sudan on the implementation of the agreements signed by Sudan and Ethiopia since 2013 in the context of the Joint Sudanese - Ethiopian High Economic Committee.