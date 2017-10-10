Eritrea: Commendable Achievement in Maternity Service

Keren — As a result of the sustainable awareness raising campaigns the number of pregnant women delivering at health facilities in Afabet is increasing.

The comment was made at a meeting held to discuss the safety of mothers and children.

According to the Medical Director of the Afabet Hospital, Nurse Asrat Amine and the head of hospital administration, Mr. Alamin Mohammed-Ali, the four maternity centers equipped with the necessary facilities are providing commendable maternity service.

They also indicated that health facilities have alleviated the existed problem of the residents that were forced to transport patients referred to Keren Hospital.

Pointing out that delivering at home poses serious danger, the administrator of Afabet sub zone, Mr. Ahmed Mehamed Nur, called on concerned bodies to encourage pregnant women to come and safely deliver at health facilities.

The participants on their part, called for additional maternity centers at the remote areas of the sub-zone as well as regrouping of villages.