Eritrea: Seminar On Reinforcing Role of Youth

Keren — The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) branch in the Anseba region conducted a seminar in Hagaz with the objective of reinforcing the role of the youth in the national development drives.

At the seminar in which youth representatives from Hagaz, Habero, Ela-Berid and Adi Tekelezan sub zones took part, head of the Political Affairs of the PFDJ at Anseba region, Mr. Ahmed Tahir pointed out that development programs should take into consideration the coming generations and called on the youth to reinforce participation in the development endeavors in their areas.

Indicating that commendable achievements have been registered in terms of encouraging the youth become competitive in their education and reinforce participation in community affairs as well as supporting children of the martyrs and other disadvantaged citizens, the head of NUEYS branch in the region, Mr. Azazi Bereket called for strengthening organizational capacity.

Mr. Teklehaimanot Musael, the managing director of the Hagaz sub zone, on his part said that the youth are driving force of all development programs and that they need to be encouraged and supported with a view to increase their awareness and become productive members of the society.

Similar meetings have also been conducted in Geleb, Hamelmalo, Halhal, Asmat and Keren, according to a report from ERINA.