9 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ministry of Minerals Intends to Establish a New Gold Refinery and Mining Guidance Radio

Khartoum — The Minister of Minerals Prof. Hashem Ali Salem has called for the need to change the pattern of thinking and taking advantage of all available alternatives in the post-siege phase.

The minister revealed, during his chairmanship of the meeting of the Council of Minister in its fifth session Sunday, the trend of his ministry to reactivate all the agreements it signed with the pursuit for the signing of new agreements.

He explained, in a press statement after the meeting, that the meeting of the Council discussed a number of important issues including the decision to establish a mining guidance radio for the coverage of all miner in the remote areas and the decision to establish a gold refinery, explaining that the current refinery has no capacity to refine all the gold produced.

He pointed out that the meeting also recommended establishment of a for mining scientific research fund, in which all mining companies will contribute beside the Ministry of Minerals, stressing the necessity to give much concern to the scientific research and development to promote the performance in the mineral sector.

For his part, the Director of the Safety and Community Responsibility Department Bala Yousef said that his department has sought to outline all the environmental problems in the traditional mining sector, referring to the forum of environmental and safety supervisors, which it has organized to the mining companies to complete the database of the environmental supervisors to exchange experiences among the supervisors.

