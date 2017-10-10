9 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Bestows Nilain Order On Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan

Khartoum — President Omar Bashir on Monday bestowed the Nilain Order, First Class, on the Ethiopian ambassador to the Sudan, Abadi Zemu, for the role he played and in appreciation for his efforts in promotion of the Sudanese Ethiopian relations.

The ambassador pointed out in statements following his meeting with the president and his reception of the decoration that during his six years in the Sudan he has witnessed full cooperation and coordination with the different Sudanese bodies and that his country's relations with the Sudan are moving ahead in steady steps towards development and progress.

He said the coming period will focus on implementation of the agreements signed between the two countries since 2013 within the context of the Higher economic committee between the two sides, as headed by vice president Hassabou on the Sudanese side and the Ethiopian Prime Minister Haile Mariam Desalegn on the Ethiopian side.

He said the two sides will start reaping the fruits of these agreement by the year 2018. He said Port Sudan sea port would be used to reactivate trade and boost economic cooperation between the two sides.

He said the Ethiopian Bank of Commerce will open a branch in Sudan while the railway will be extended between the two countries, referring as well to supplying Sudan with electricity from the Ethiopian GRED dam in implementation of the directives given by the higher po0litical leaderships in Sudan and in Ethiopia.

