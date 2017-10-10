Sudan: Businessmen and Employers Federation Welcomes British Investments

Khartoum — The Sudanese Businessmen and Employers Federation has welcomed the British investments in Sudan, the promotion of partnerships between the two countries' business sectors and the exchange of information.

The Secretary General of the Federation Bakri Yousuf Omer stressed, during a meeting at his office with the British Deputy Ambassador in Khartoum and the Head of the Office of the British Department of International Trade for East Africa, who is currently visiting the country to explore the Sudanese market, the importance of strengthening economic and trade relations between Sudan and Britain, asserting the need to resume the excellent relations of cooperation between the two countries, which were prevailing during the past years by taking investment opportunities and possibilities, especially following the lifting of economic sanctions on Sudan.

The meeting, which was attended by a number of businessmen/women, touched on ways to enhance joint cooperation and explore business opportunities.

The British side expressed the desire of many major British companies to return to their commercial and investment activities in Sudan, pointing to a number of studies carried out by the British International Trade Management Office for East Africa on the fields and opportunities of investment available as well as the consideration of the return of several agencies pertinent to the British companies to perform their business and activities Trade in Sudan,

The attendees underscored that the meeting was the beginning of a serious dialogue, which is to be followed by mutual visits to promote cooperation relations.