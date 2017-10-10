South Africa: President Zuma to Visit Zambia

President Jacob Zuma is later this week expected to undertake a State visit to the Republic of Zambia.

The visit is scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday. The Presidency on Monday said the two Heads of State will officially open the OR Tambo National Heritage site in Zambia on Friday.

President Zuma's visit to Zambia follows the Zambian President Edgar Lungu's State Visit to South Africa in December last year.

"Interactions between the two Heads of State during this State visit are aimed at deepening and strengthening the already existing good political, economic and cultural relations underpinned by strong historical ties that date back from the years of the liberation struggle," said the Presidency.

Economic cooperation between South Africa and Zambia is steadily growing, with South African exports to Zambia amounting to approximately R30 billion in 2016.

According to the Presidency, Zambia remains one of South Africa's top trading partners in the region and the continent.

The two countries cooperate in a variety of areas, including trade and investment, science and technology, defence, agriculture, environment, energy as well as health.

There are over 120 South African companies doing business in Zambia in various sectors, including telecommunications, aviation, tourism, banking, property, retail, entertainment and fast foods.

President Zuma will be accompanied by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies, Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana.