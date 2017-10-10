ZIFA and the Premier Soccer League yesterday joined hands in condemning violence and hooliganism at football matches following the ugly scenes that led to the abandonment of the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match between CAPS United and Shabanie Mine at Maglas at the weekend. ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela yesterday said the PSL should find means to end the trend which was a stark reminder of the other ugly incidences that led to the abandonment of the match between Highlanders and Dynamos and FC Platinum and Highlanders earlier in the year.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association has noted with great concern, the perpetual violent disturbances occurring during Premier Soccer League matches. The association condemns, in strongest terms, ghastly scenes of violence which have sadly culminated in abandonment of matches, the latest being the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final between Shabanie Mine and CAPS United. The association hereby orders Premier Soccer League clubs to seek lasting solutions to the recurring problem of fan violence and premature end of matches. All-stakeholder workshops to educate all members of the football family about violence and laws of the game can help reduce disturbances during matches. Premier Soccer League clubs and all football stakeholders, including the police, should work tirelessly to eradicate all forms of hooliganism. It is the duty of the clubs to ensure that matches are violence-free for the benefit of the paying public.

"All Premier Soccer League clubs are warned to desist from interfering with ZIFA operations and should respect the association's standing committees. It is the ZIFA Technical Development Committee that has the duty of licensing coaches , players and administrators and thus all disciplinary issues concerning coaches are, and should be handled by the association's relevant judicial bodies, and not the league. The ZIFA Competitions Committee has the prerogative of sanctioning and monitoring all football competitions. The ZIFA Referees Committee presides over all referees matters. Premier Soccer League officials are therefore mandated to respect and observe football protocol," said Gwesela.

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare appealed to clubs to educate their supporters against hooliganism so that they safeguard the integrity of the game and its sponsors.

"We take this opportunity to condemn violence and hooliganism at our stadia. We appeal to law enforcement agents to identify perpetrators of violence and bring them to book to make our stadia safe. We further urge all football leaders to educate their fans on the dangers of violence and hooliganism.

Meanwhile, league action resumes this Friday as title aspirants Chicken Inn seek to resuscitate their fortunes in the fight for the championship away at Shabanie Mine. The Gamecocks have fallen behind in the race after dropping crucial points in previous matches.

Log leaders Dynamos' stay at the top faces a big test away at ZPC Kariba on Sunday, while ambitious Ngezi Platinum Stars travel to Bulawayo City. CAPS United will be at home against Triangle at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday, but the big match of the weekend will pit title contenders FC Platinum against giants Highlanders at Barbourfields. Bantu Rovers will be the first team to be relegated this year if they lose their match to Harare City at Rufaro this Saturday.

Fixtures

Friday

Shabanie Mine v Chicken Inn (Maglas, SS)

Saturday

Bulawayo City v Ngezi Platinum (Barbourfields SS,) Tsholotsho v Chapungu (Dulivhadzimo), ZPC Kariba v Dynamos (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Black Rhinos (NSS), Harare City v Bantu Rovers (Rufaro), How Mine v Hwange (Luveve)

Sunday

CAPS United v Triangle United (NSS), Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields, SS)