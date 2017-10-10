press release

The African Union Economic and Social and Cultural Council, welcomes the removal of U.S. economic and trade sanctions on Sudan

The African Union Economic and Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC), welcomes the decision by the Government of the United States of America to permanently lift the economic and trade sanctions imposed on Sudan since 1997. These sanctions had a negative impact on the country and the lives of the ordinary people of Sudan.

The African Union Economic and Social and Cultural Council believes that this decision reflects a new dawn in the relations between the governments of Sudan and the United States of America. This rapprochement should, therefore, be embraced and nurtured, to pave the way for further progress towards addressing other issues of concern. In this regard, the AU-ECOSOCC Political Affairs Cluster expresses the hope that, sooner rather than later, the United States will also remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism in view of the widely acknowledged cooperation Sudan has been extending to international efforts to curb terrorism.

The African Union Economic and Social and Cultural Council commend the positive steps taken by the Sudan in the promotion and development of human rights in the Sudan.

We also express our appreciation for the keenness of the Sudan to pursue dialogue as a participatory means for all the people of Sudan and sharing a common vision for all national issues and open the way to the entire Sudanese political spectrum to contribute in the formation of the Government of National Unity. We also commend the spirit of tolerance that enhances trust and confidence among all parties.

AU-ECOSOCC commend Sudan's cooperation with the international community, US, EU and AU in all the issues of mutual concern, namely in relation to preserving international peace and security and combating all forms of terrorism, illegal immigration and human trafficking.

October, 9th, 2017

Richard SSEWAKIRYANGA

Chairperson

African Union Economic and Social and Cultural Council (AU - ECOSOCC)