South Africa: Disaster Relief Efforts Kick in After Devastating Gauteng Storms

Disaster management teams are fanning out across the West and East Rand to assess the full impact of the devastating storms that swept across Gauteng on Monday.

The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said on Tuesday it would also provide humanitarian relief to devastated areas.

About 500 people who lost their homes in Orient Hills, near Magaliesburg, are being moved to a community hall in nearby Magaliesburg, said Cogta spokesperson Mogomotsi Mogodiri.

"It is a catastrophe," said Mogodiri after Monday afternoon's hailstorm destroyed homes and vehicles.

The roof of the Cradlestone Mall in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg was blown off. Two people were injured.

At least one school on the West Rand had its roof blown off, said Mogodiri.

The first priority, he said, was to ensure that people were safe, and given temporary aid such as food, blankets and shelter.

People living in flashpoints would also be assisted in case there was another storm.

Three people were killed and more than a dozen injured.

Netwerk24 reported that an accident near Silverstar Casino in Krugersdorp claimed the life of one person, while Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Busaphi Nxumalo said two others had also died near the Cradle of Humankind on the West Rand at around 19:00.

A man and his two children sustained minor to serious injuries after their house collapsed during a storm in Bapsfontein, Ekurhuleni.

In Delmas, Mpumalanga, six people sustained minor to moderate injuries after a small business was damaged during a heavy storm.

Mogodiri said the full death and injury toll was not yet available.

According to Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, three people were injured in Zandspruit, also west of Johannesburg, when advertising billboards were blown off.

Mogodiri said that anyone who wants to assist with relief efforts should contact the affected municipality.

