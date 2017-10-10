10 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Man Kills Wife's Lover

By Victor Maphosa

A Harare man appeared in court last Wednesday for allegedly fatally assaulting his estranged wife's boyfriend after he caught them being intimate in his matrimonial home. Tapfumaneyi Allan Muwande (45) allegedly fatally assaulted Tinashe Chiweshe after he found him having quality time with his estranged wife, Faith Katsaura.

Muwande appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande, facing murder charges and was remanded to October 25 on $300 bail. The prosecutor Tatenda Murindagomo alleged that on September 29 this year, Muwande assaulted Chiweshe with a chair and an empty bottle.

He also punched and kicked him, leaving him with a deep cut on the back of his head and a wound on the rib cage. Muwande, who is on separation with Katsaura, disappeared from the scene after the alleged attack.

Katsaura rushed Chiweshe to hospital and allegedly lied that she had found him unconscious on the streets. She was subsequently forced to lodge a report at the hospital's police post, leading to Muwande's arrest.

