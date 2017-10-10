South Africa: Western Cape DA Passes Motion to Reduce Plastic Bag Waste

press release

At the Western Cape DA's Provincial Congress on Saturday, my motion regarding the reduction of plastic shopping bag waste in the province was passed.

Plastic bag wastage has a devastating effect on the environment, posing a danger to humans and wildlife.

We need to deal with environmental issues in the same way we deal with people's issues as you cannot disconnect the one from the other. This motion serves to highlight the importance of taking care of the environment because it is essential to human survival.

James Vos MP

Member of DA Western Cape Provincial Executive Committee and Shadow Minister of Tourism