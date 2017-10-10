9 October 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Western Cape DA Passes Motion to Reduce Plastic Bag Waste

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By James Vos MP

At the Western Cape DA's Provincial Congress on Saturday, my motion regarding the reduction of plastic shopping bag waste in the province was passed.

Plastic bag wastage has a devastating effect on the environment, posing a danger to humans and wildlife.

We need to deal with environmental issues in the same way we deal with people's issues as you cannot disconnect the one from the other. This motion serves to highlight the importance of taking care of the environment because it is essential to human survival.

James Vos MP

Member of DA Western Cape Provincial Executive Committee and Shadow Minister of Tourism

South Africa

Taps Slow Down to Trickle As Water Rationing Starts in Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has rolled out Phase One of its Critical Water Shortages Disaster Plan and pre-selected suburbs… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.