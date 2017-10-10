10 October 2017

Kenya: Airtel Unveils 1gb Data for Sh99

By Ken Macharia

Nairobi — Airtel Kenya has announced a new range of data bundles further pushing the battle for mobile data dominance in the market.

Airtel is terming the new packages as "New Amazing Bundles" targeting the increasing number of smartphone users who are constantly looking for affordable data bundles.

The new bundles include a 1GB bundle daily offer going for Sh99, 2GB weekly bundle that costs Sh249 and 1GB monthly bundle for Sh300.

Recent statistics by the industry regulator, Communications Authority of Kenya, indicate that there has been increased growth in mobile subscription and penetration which stand at 40.2 million and 86.2% respectively.

This positive trajectory has also seen an increase in data subscriptions and access to the internet.

In efforts to drive sales and uptake of these new products, Airtel has also rolled out a TV and Radio campaign dubbed 'Smartika na 1GB' that highlights the numerous benefits that Airtel customers are set to enjoy with the new and exciting data bundles.

"Airtel Kenya continues to empower its customers by constantly offering data products for both heavy and occasional users that are looking for uninterrupted data at affordable rates," said Airtel Kenya Managing Director Mr. Prasanta Das Sarma in a statement.

Customers can subscribe to the New 1GB Bundle by dialing *544*1# and choosing their preferred bundle.

