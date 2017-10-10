Botswana: Sedie JSS Remembers Fallen Heroes

Maun — Sedie Junior Secondary School head, Senatla Mokobela has urged relevant authorities to consider her school as a centre for sports excellence to honour and remember the late athletes who lost their lives in a road accident.

She made the plea during the unveiling of a historical monument for some football heroes who lost their lives in 2007 in a road accident on their trip back from Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA) tournament in Gaborone where they emerged champions.

She said the sports excellence programme could produce more quality athletes who would raise the national flag high and wished the school could be assisted with the construction of sports courts.

The programme focuses on improving the standards of performance once talent has been identified and developed.

Mokobela appealed to the business community and other organisations to adopt her school and assist them with sports courts in order to take sports to another level. She proudly announced that since the incident, the school did not despair but continued to excel and maintain the standard and legacy left by the late athletes.

In addition, she revealed that every year they produced athletes who competed in national and international competitions, citing athletes who recently participated in the Confederation of Schools Sports Association of Southern Africa (COSASA) in Zimbabwe and brought home a gold medal, trophy and two silver medals.

This year, she said they had four teams from the school which competed in the national level amongst them two football teams.

Mokobela said if the centre could be established, it would keep memories of the fallen heroes in the school.

A team from BISA graced the event and donated P10 000 to the school as part of their contribution to the successful event.

BISA president, Joshua Gaotlhobogwe said as the sports custodians they found it fit to attend the event adding that the names of the late athletes would never be forgotten as they contributed a lot to sports development.

He also praised the school for keeping the standard noting that despite the difficult time, the school continued to display a sterling performance in sports activities.

Gaotlhobogwe said it was pleasing to note that the school management continued to encourage students to take part in different sport codes.

For his part, Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA) branch manager in Maun, Lolo Mosojane urged students to take sports seriously as they could earn a living out of it if they failed to perform well academically.

He also observed that Ngamiland region was more talented in sports and encouraged students to display their talents so that they could be nurtured and developed and eventually become champions and heroes in sports.

"This is one area where the cream of sports come from and I am proud to note that the national football constituency champions were from Beetsha village in the Okavango district," he added.

Mosojane also revealed that one of the accident survivors played for one of the premier league giants, Mochudi Centre Chiefs and wished others could go the same route.

For her part, deputy regional education director, Didimalang Memo assured the school head that she would take up her plea with relevant authorities. She appreciated that indeed the school was performing well in sports. BOPA

