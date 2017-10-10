10 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Immigration Officer in the Dock

By Sheillah Mapani

An immigration officer appeared in court last Friday for allegedly taking a bribe and issuing a fake work permit to a desperate refugee. Duncan Munyanyi (42) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande facing charges of criminal abuse of office as a public worker.

He was remanded to October 13 on $100 bail.

Prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that sometime in April this year, Alex Nzeyima and Thierry Kalambo, who are both recognised refugees, went to Linquenda House, Immigration Offices, in Harare to get authority to work.

It is alleged that Kalambo approached Munyanyi.

He gave him all the required documents -- application to work, photocopy of refugees' status and a photocopy of national identity card -- needed for processing of Nzeyima's work permit.

The court heard that Munyanyi told Kalambo to collect the processed documents after seven days. It is the State's case that he then demanded $100 as inducement, but was only given $70.

On September 29 this year, Nzeyima tendered the work permit to immigration officials to have it extended. It was discovered to be fake.

The officials investigated the matter, leading to Munyanyi's arrest.

