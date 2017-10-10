Kenya: 2 Killed in Ambush Attack By Gunmen On Vehicle

Two staff of Technical University of Mombasa, Mabokoni Campus shot dead by gunmen in ambush on a vehicle that they were riding in.

The attack happened on Wednesday at around 8.15am.

Mabokoni Campus director Hood Anwar said the two were killed when they had hiked lift on the institution's vehicle which was ferrying police officers from Diani police station.

"The driver was also injured and taken to hospital," said Dr Anwar.

He said the two employees, a cook and a secretary, had asked for a lift from Kona ya Musa in Ukunda town.

Coast police boss Larry Kieng said police are pursuing the attackers who fled into the bush.

